Earth Day is April 22, and there are tons of ways to show love to our motherland. One local artist found a way through music.

Love TMFTL is trying to make the world go round with his song to keep the planet clean. After all, it’s not Uranus! Here’s more from the masked nature lover himself.

Love TMFTL (singing): “Time os ticking, we must wake up before it’s too late.”

This message is for earthlings courtesy of…

Love TMFTL: “My name is Love TMFTL. It means The Men From The Light.”

And he’s shedding light about us humans through “Planet Plastic.”

Love TMFTL: “The overall message is to create awareness about plastic pollution. And to do something for the kids, for the next generation.”

Love’s look is also for the young’ins.

Love TMFTL: “Kinda like superhero for the kids, you know, for the planet, for the animals, to do something that’s out of the ordinary.”

Love TMFTL (singing): “It’s chronic, chaotic habit.”

This out-of-the-ordinary song has an island vibe with a deeper meaning.

Love TMFTL: “In the song, I say that, you know, we’re having problem with recycling, so we have to find new solutions.”

Love TMFTL (rapping): “Action by every nation, because we’re in the brink of extinction.”

Love TMFTL: “The classic is people can bring their own box when you shop. You don’t need to use all the bags. Find new packaging. We gotta find something that – we have to design with the planet in mind.”

And what’s in the future for you?

Love TMFTL: “I’m doing an art exhibit called ‘Planet Plastic,’ and I don’t have a date yet, but it’s coming, to do an art show. I’m doing sculptures with plant-based plastic, different things.”

You can stream “Planet Plastic” on Spotify and YouTube. To sign Love TMFTL’s plastic petition, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.