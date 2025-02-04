It’s time to start making Valentine’s Day plans, and if you’re longing for adventure rather than a fancy dinner, try the jungle. Miami’s ‘Jungle Island’ is going wild for love this month. They’re offering an exclusive one-on-one experience with sassy birds and the most chill animals on the planet, capybaras!

Love is in the air, and celebrating with real lovebirds is an experience for the bold.

Sandra Villaman, Tour Guide: “‘Jungle Island’ is excited to offer a memorable and unique experience to celebrate Valentine’s Day with our Wild About You package. It comes with a private guide, a private tour guide, and we’re also featuring something very exclusive; it’s going to feature an animal experience with our three new capybara babies.”

Meet Alvin, Simon, and Theodore. They are the newest and chillest addition to the jungle.

Sandra Villaman: “Capybaras are very mild and friendly-mannered. They are one of the friendliest animals in the world. We have a commitment to always entertaining our guests; this is an adventure park. So we wanted to bring something special and unique for Valentine’s.”

In addition to your very own VIP tour leader, the two-hour experience also comes with…

Sandra Villaman: “An encounter with our beautiful North American flamingo and also the photo op with a couple of our parrots and also a budgie encounter.”

You get to relive the love fest because the package includes five printed photos plus digital images. Plus, cocktails at the flamingo bar. If that’s not enough…

Sandra Villaman: “We are featuring ‘Love at First Height.’ That’s an add-on they can do, which is our treetop trekking, zip lining, and obstacle course feature.”

Bringing romance with a side of adventure is the way to go.

Gabriel Galleno, MOS: “It was definitely fun getting to, like, experience the animals and see the birds and the baby capybaras. They’re so tiny running around.”

Alexandra Rivero, MOS: “They were so cute. We love them. It’s the perfect plan for Valentine’s Day. You really get to connect with your person and experience something new and different that you don’t get to do in the daily. And this is the best place to do it in Miami.”

