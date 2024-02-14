Karen Smith from Mean Girls said it first: On Wednesdays we wear pink, if you’re single and ready to mingle. At least that is the rule at Balan’s in Brickell. Now every Wednesday you can dress up with your besties and enjoy some fun at the eatery’s singles night.

At Balan’s in Brickell, “hump days” are the best days of the week, with their new themed night called, “mingle and match” for.

And the single guys too, everyone’s welcome to their single’s night.

Keva Balan: “The whole thing with apps has gone a bit crazy and we wanted to do something a little more organic to Brickell, to Miami, for people to have more of a chill fun night for people to come and mix and mingle.”

And since it’s Wednesday.

Keva Balan: “You can dress on theme if you want. You can have pink if you’re single, red if you’re down to have a bit of fun, and white if it’s complicated.”

Or just dress to impress!

Keva Balan: “For people who don’t want to dress on theme, you’re gonna get a wristband to signal things too.”

As for all the fun, you can have

Keva Balan: “You can dance, you can drink, you can have a bite to eat and the nice thing on Wednesday is that we have wine on wednesdays. It’s the perfect opportunity to grab a bottle of wine, it’s 50% off. Ice breaker, have a glass of rose and cheeseboard “

They even have some signature drinks to go with the theme.

Keva Balan: We’ll serve a lemon drop shot called “drop it like it’s hot” and then we have another cocktail which is a mix of sweet and sour that’s called besos.”

Tyreek akin-cole: “It was a great experience for me especially just coming out here just two months ago and meeting new people and seeing new things.”

Keva Balan: “The idea is to take the pressure off, come here, come with your girlfriends, come with your friends, come with whoever, and have a good night!”

The next mingle and match is Thursday at 8 p.m.

