This Valentine’s Day, Ke Huy Quan’s past life will come back to haunt him … and we don’t mean that adorable role of his in “The Goonies.” We’ve loved Ke for a long time, but in “Love Hurts,” the Oscar winner is going to have to serve up as many action-packed punches as sweet little cookies.

Ke Huy Quan is a hitman-turned-realtor…

Alex Miranda: “What do you think is more stressful? Being an absolute killing machine or a real estate agent?”

Sean Astin (as Cliff Cussick): “You won the Regional Realtor of the Year Award! Congratulations.”

Alex Miranda: “Be honest.”

Ke Huy Quan: “Uh… (laughs) That’s a great question.”

…in the Valentine’s Day action comedy “Love Hurts.”

Ke Huy Quan: “I’m very comfortable with action, but I’m not comfortable with killing. But I gotta choose real estate agent. I mean, come on.”

Alex Miranda: “I mean, it’s the clear answer, right?”

Ke Huy Quan: “Yeah, because you’re making people’s dreams of owning a home come true.”

Alex Miranda: “Yes. That’s a lot of paperwork, too.”

Ke Huy Quan: “Yeah.”

Ariana DeBose plays Rose, his former partner in crime, who resurfaces years later.

Ariana DeBose: “And I can tell you love does hurt.”

But it can also be really sweet.

Ariana DeBose: “I got you a valentine.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, thank you so much!”

Ariana DeBose: “Love you, work boo.”

Alex Miranda: “Wait, should I open it up and see?”

Ariana DeBose: “LOL?”

Alex Miranda: “No, it’s ‘love.’ And I love you, and all of South Florida loves you.”

Ariana DeBose: “Oh, I love this.”

Marvin was supposed to kill Rose, but saved her instead. Maybe it’s because he’s had a serious crush on her badass abilities.

Ariana DeBose: “I didn’t realize how much I enjoyed holding a Taser. I felt very empowered by that.”

Alex Miranda: “There was a lot of Taser holding, Yeah!”

Ariana DeBose: “A lot of Taser holding. That is her weapon du jour. but I just appreciated the efficiency of that choice.”

Alex Miranda: “I was picturing you at ‘Goonies’ age, watching this movie, and knowing that sometime in 2025 that little boy would be a leading action star.”

Ke Huy Quan: “He wouldn’t have believed you. First of all, thank you for that. Just hearing it from you made me kind of emotional. I love action, I love martial arts, and I went to study taekwondo for many years. After I got a black belt, I was so excited. I couldn’t wait to go out and show the world what I can do and what I’ve learned. But back then, Hollywood was not interested in making me an action hero.”

Alex Miranda: “Describe to me your favorite stunt.”

[Ke laughs.]

Alex Miranda: “Is there something that…”

Ke Huy Quan: “I haven’t done them in a long time, so a lot of those moves are really just muscle memories. To be able to physically do it is a completely different thing, so I had to train with them. I’m very proud of it. All those bruises and aches and pains that I had doing this movie goes right out the window.”

“Love Hurts” is now playing in theaters.

