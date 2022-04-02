“Love and Hip Hop” star Cyn Santana is best known for her vivacious energy, not to mention her poppin’ music in English and Spanish.

Deco sat down with the music and reality star to talk about her newest single, about how it’s better to be alone than in bad company.

Cyn Santana isn’t afraid to speak her mind on the hit reality show, “Love and Hip Hop New York,” or capture your attention through her hit songs.

In her latest music video, she’s letting you know it’s better to be by yourself than be undervalued.

Cyn Santana: “My new song is called ‘Pa que no me [expletive],’ abbreviation ‘PQNMJ,’ and in Spanish it means, ‘Don’t bother me, don’t waste my time.”

The Spanish single is an anthem to women and men.

Cyn Santana: “It’s just basically saying it’s OK to be alone, it’s OK to get to know yourself. You don’t need to be involved with someone to feel like you’re doing something.”

The New York native gave Deco a peek behind the scenes of her cover shoot for her latest track.

Cyn Santana: “The song is fun, it’s for everybody. It’s a vibe of pop with a little urban, and it’s actually one of my favorite songs, because it came from my heart.”

Cyn knows a thing or two about love.

Cyn Santana: “The specific inspiration came from someone I was involved with, and they were playing around, and I’m not a woman to be played with.”

Ain’t that the truth!

“PQNMJ” is the perfect blend of Cyn’s roots.

Cyn Santana: “I am Dominican and Salvadorian, and I grew up in New York. I like singing both English and Spanish. I started in English in the R&B world. The Spanish world is also so sexy and sensual, and I like tapping into that side.”

And,of course, it hits close to home for us 305ers!

Cyn Santana: “Every time I make a song in Miami, it’s like a guaranteed hit, so why not come back and make more hits?”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.