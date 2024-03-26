All hail Louie! Like we told you earlier, Louie the raccoon is the new Cadbury Easter bunny. Tonight Deco’s showing you his rise to Easter glory.

A star is born! The world has a new Cadbury bunny and Louie is his name and he’s not a bunny.

Louie’s road to chocolate glory was not an easy one. It started with an array of animals from around the country. Talk about your March Madness. Louie was one of 32 Cadbury finalists like Sheldon the miniature donkey and Violet the cat from Pennsylvania.

Lacy Geisler: “We have the odds against us for sure, but you never underestimate the underdog, or the under-donkey, or the under-cat. So I’m hopeful that if I can accomplish this, I’ll feel like I just climbed a mountain.”

There was no mountain climbing. They didn’t make the Cadbury cut. But peaches did! Cute! But the mini horse from Boston was no match for our Louie.

You might think it was a long shot. For Louie, it was destiny.

Jaime Arslan: “I saw that there were no raccoons in the competition and I thought ‘He’s a model, he’s meant for this,’ and it’s really neat to represent all raccoons because they have a bad reputation in the wild and I feel like it would just let people think they can be sweet, they can be nice, they’re not just these little guys stealing your trash.”

Jaime Arslan: Louie has such a big personality. His videos just took off and people from all over the world, they fell in love with him.

This bunny business all came down to Louie and “Loki the cat”. In the end, fans picked Louis as their new bunny king. All hail King Louie!

