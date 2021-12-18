Sometimes you can’t outrun the past. In “The Lost Daughter,” an accidental meeting brings back terrible memories of a woman’s time as a mother. Check it out.

Paul Mescal (as Will): “Excuse me. I work at the beach house. Just let me know if you need anything.”

“The Lost Daughter” explores some uncomfortable truths about motherhood. The movie is based on an Elena Ferrante novel.

Dagmara Dominczyk (as Callie): “You don’t have kids.”

Olivia Colman (as Leda): “Yes, I have two daughters.”

Oscar-nominated actress Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote and directed the film. Since it was her first time stepping behind the lens, she says she was determined to get it right.

Maggie Gyllenhaal: “I had a real responsibility to be as honest as I could possibly be, both about translating what [Ferrante] offered in her books onto the screen, but also about my own experience.”

Olivia Colman (as Leda): “I didn’t see you.”

Oscar winner Olivia Colman is a college professor who is reminded of her own dark experiences as a parent when she becomes obsessed with a young mother, played by Dakota Johnson, while on vacation.

Dakota Johnson: “I want to see real women on film. I want to see real situations and real feelings, and it doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. It means you’re a human being.”

Olivia Colman (as Leda): “I used to have a doll like that.”

Olivia Colman: “What’s normal is messiness and confusion and stress and finding things difficult.”

Maggie’s first feature has already racked up several awards and nominations.

Her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, who also stars in the film, is very proud of her.

Peter Sarsgaard: “Maggie always has a part of her that is a director, even when she’s acting. It was no surprise to anyone that she directed a successful movie. She’s been forming scenes as an actor in the same way.”

