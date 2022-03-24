Sandra Bullock is always money well-spent at the movies, and this time, in a new adventure comedy, she’s on a wild ride with Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum. Deco’s Alex Miranda has the story.

We’re talking about the movie “The Lost City,” and there are things that were said in this story coming up right now that you will never un-hear. Not that that’s a bad thing.

There’s a sexy adventure-comedy called “The Lost City” coming out, and…

Channing Tatum (as Alan): “It looks like there’s more.”

Sandra Bullock (as Loretta Sage): “Holy Mother of God.”

Can we just get straight to this scene?

Channing Tatum (as Alan): “It’s just suckin’ on my butt like a big ol’ Jamba Juice.”

Alex Miranda: “What is it like talking about Channing Tatum’s package in real life, for weeks and weeks and weeks?”

Sandra Bullock: “Not awkward at all. He was proud, and he was very confident in what he was presenting.”

More on that later. Let’s take care of the plot.

Sandra Bullock, who is not, despite some confusion, retiring after this movie…

Sandra Bullock: “I said I’m taking some time off, to be a mom! ‘We heard you died.’ I’m right here!”

Plays popular author Loretta Sage, who writes about romance in exotic places.

Sandra Bullock: “From the four walls of her study, and not have to go live it.”

With model Alan, or Dash, always on the cover.

But when Loretta gets kidnapped by a billionaire, who Daniel Radcliffe admits is stylish…

Daniel Radcliffe: “The clothes and the suits are the most enjoyable part about this person’s personality.”

But petty.

Daniel Radcliffe: “I just want my dad to like me more than my other brothers.”

And hopes she can lead him to a lost treasure from her latest story.

Sandra Bullock (as Loretta Sage): “Unchain me!”

Daniel Radcliffe (as Abigail Fairfax): “That’s your seat belt.”

Alan tries being a real-life hero, too.

Channing Tatum (as Alan): “I have snacks.”

Daniel Radcliffe (as Abigail Fairfax): “After them!”

Back to delivering lines during that scene, shall we?

Sandra Bullock: “I shifted to the left a little bit, so it wasn’t like in your face, so that I always had sort of a sense of awe about it.

Daniel Radcliffe: (laughs) “A sense of awe.”

Sandra Bullock: “Well, familiarity breeds contempt, and I didn’t want just to have that sort of eye-roll, been-there-done-that attitude toward what he was so generously … offering.”

Brad Pitt is generous, too.

Brad Pitt (as Jack Trainer): “Loretta Sage? I’m getting you out of here.”

Sandra Bullock (as Loretta Sage): “Why are you so handsome?”

Brad Pitt (as Jack Trainer): ‘My dad was a weatherman.”

Alex Miranda: “Who’s hotter: Channing Tatum or Brad Pitt?”

Sandra Bullock: “I don’t see the hotness. I see the human being. Who’s the better human being? Neither of them. They’re both [expletive].”

“The Lost City” hits theaters this weekend.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.