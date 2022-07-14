With gas prices being at an all-time high, the best place to vacation is your own backyard. Lucky for us, our yard is the ocean, and two South Florida hotels are giving locals an offer they can’t refuse this summer: a no-stress staycation. No one knows more about relaxing than Deco’s Alex Miranda.

Oh, sorry, because listen to this: a weekend on Miami Beach can actually be affordable! I know — insane!

Not that I’ll actually keep any of the savings. I’ll just blow it on fancy Shirley Temples.

Linda Villafane: “Loews Miami Beach Hotel is really the ideal place to come and staycation with your family, with your loved ones.”

And you don’t have to break the bank to do it.

Linda Villafane: “It’s well over $250 in savings.”

From the minute guests walk in the door, you won’t go hungry. There’s so many snacks to choose from.

This summer, parents won’t have to worry about where to send their kids, because they’ll be splashing around in the hotel pool having a blast.

Kathy Buccio: “My kids just love all the amenities. They get to have boogie boards and noodles when they’re in the pool.”

While the kiddies play, mom can enjoy a special cocktail called Seafoam and Sunrays, courtesy of Bruno Mars and his rum Selvarey.

And we’re sure you’ll want to remember your stay.

Linda Villafane: “One very special perk is a professional photo shoot that we offer to all of our guests as part of our resort’s amenities program.”

Kathy Buccio: “Every time I come to Miami, staying at Loews Miami Beach is such a favorite, because from the moment you check in to the moment you check out, they treat you like royalty. My kids love this place, I love this place.”

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach wants to give you a staycation that will be worth your while.

Josh Herman: “If you book by the end in July, you can save 40% on your stay, plus a great food and beverage credit, so a daily $50 food and beverage credit to enjoy at any of the outlets here at Fontainebleau.”

And with money in hand, they’ll let you in on a little secret.

Josh Herman: “It’s not something that everybody can get. You really have to be in the know.”

The hotel has cocktails that you won’t find on the menu. All you gotta do is ask.

Guests will have their pick from a variety of decorative cocktails, like…

Fontainebleau Miami Beach Bartender: “Clase Azul for the Bleu Bar, Macallan for Hakkasan, and also Belvedere in La Côte.”

My personal favorites are the ones named after my favorite Deco hosts, the Lynn Martinez and Shireen Sandoval.

Josh Herman: “The drinks for Lynn and Shireen really challenged our team to come up with something even more over-the-top.”

The Lynn Martinez is a dirty martini mixed with lavender, gin and edible glitter.

The Shireen Sandoval is pretty in pink with some Swedish fish candy, strawberries and gin.

And one thing that’s a huge perk about both hotels: you don’t have to pay for parking, which is always a pain in Miami. Valet is included with your stay.

FOR MORE INFO:

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

loewshotels.com

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

fontainebleau.com

