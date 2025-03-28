Deco’s been showcasing singer Tyler Watts since he was 14 years old, and now that the talented 305 star is dropping a new E.P. called “Youngin,” we’re getting the deets about the new project, plus his collab with supa-dupa producer Timbaland.

Tyler Watts (singing): “You might be the prettiest girl I’ve ever seen.”

Being a romantic makes Tyler Watts appreciate the ladies.

Tyler Watts: “I’m really a lover boy at heart. Like, when I’m with someone, they get all my attention, like, I’m gonna do whatever I can to make sure they’re happy.”

Tyler Watts (singing): “Can I get your number? Been going through your Instagram?”

He’s also getting a lot of attention, thanks to his newest drop, “Prettiest Girl.”

Tyler Watts: “‘Prettiest Girl’ is going viral on TikTok’ too. It has over 57,000 videos to it. It’s mainly all the females basically posting their face to the song because it’s prettiest girl.”

His sound is so impressive, that chart-topping music producer Timbaland is dialing in on the young star.

Tyler Watts: “I am very excited about that. Timbaland found out about me because he does, like, these lives like a couple times a week, where he has a session where he listens to new music, and I was featured in one of the lives, and he heard ‘Prettiest Girl’ and, you know, he instantly fell in love.”

Timbaland: “His tone’s very rich, very demanding. He’s actually on my album. I put him in my album called ‘I’m Mr. 2,000,’ and the song is called ‘Safe.’ So, be on the look out for it.”

Tyler Watts: “Jacquees and DeJ Loaf, they’re going on tour in the beginning of April, and they’re taking me along for the ride, and so I’m excited to be a part of that journey.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.