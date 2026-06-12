There’s no shortage of talent in SoFlo. But not everyone can say they won a Latin Grammy before they even released their first album! Deco’s getting in tune with a local singer who’s pouring her heart into every note.

Drea Tomé isn’t just finding her voice, she’s raising it!

Drea Tomé: “Music still is the thing that I use to express myself. It’s still something that I’m super proud of, and also I hold close to my heart.”

The Miami-born singer-songwriter is looking back on her past in her debut album called “Soundtrack To My Twenties.”

Drea Tomé: “It just made sense. It made sense to be able to look at these songs, 2017 to 2025, and say, this is the soundtrack to my twenties.”

And moving forward, by sharing her story.

Drea Tomé: “You get this full circle moment of really knowing who you are and not being afraid to go for that person that you wanna be, and the person that you’ve become through all of this heartbreak, all of these emotions, all of these lessons. So I feel like it kinda has a coming of age feeling.”

Drea Tomé: “This is my way of connecting with people. This is my way of being myself and being accepted. And so, I really just went with it. It was like, I think this is what I’m supposed to be doing.”

This may be Drea’s first album. But she’s no stranger to the music world. She’s worked with industry titans like Richard Marx, Juanes, and the Estefans!

Drea Tomé: “I was interning with Emilio Estefan, who really took me under his wing when I was in college. We wrote this song, ‘Cuando hay amor’ with our friend Nicolás Tovar, and Gloria [Estefan] listened to it and said she wanted it for her album.”

The song became the lead single on Gloria’s “Brazil 305,” which, by the way, went on to win “best contemporary tropical album” at the 2021 Latin Grammys.

Drea Tomé: “I’m so grateful and thankful for them, for this opportunity that they gave me, to listen to my music, to write with me, to give me the chance to become a better writer through them.”

Now, she’s channeling those lessons in her own music and hoping to inspire others to dream big, especially here at home.

Drea Tomé: “Miami gives you the opportunity to chase those dreams. If they can listen to this music and see themselves or feel like they wanna dance or they wanna cry or they wanna express themselves, then I’ve done my job.”

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