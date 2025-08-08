The Coral Gables Art Cinema hosted a sold-out red carpet opening night event to mark the commercial release of an award-winning film about family and music.

Carlos Manuel Gonzalez (as Leo, in sign language): “I got the perfect song for this!”

Anyelo Lopez (as Alex, in Spanish): “Who told you that I could sing?”

Carlos Manuel Gonzalez (as Leo, in sign language): “I know it. I heard you once.”

Anyelo Lopez (as Alex, in Spanish):: “You heard me?”

Carlos Manuel Gonzalez (as Leo, in sign language): “Yes.”

“The Shadow of the Sun” is a Venezuelan/U.S. co-production that follows two brothers from the remote city of Acarigua, Venezuela, on a journey to a national singing competition.

One of the siblings, deaf since birth, writes the music while the other one sings it.

Miami-raised Miguel Angel Ferrer is the director of the film. He told Deco having it shown in SoFlo theaters is special.

Miguel Angel Ferrer: “I feel incredibly proud, honored, humbled to be able to show it here in South Florida, in Miami, where so many of my beginnings as a filmmaker happened. Miami has been ingrained as a cultural hub for me and, really, the place where I started to love American and world cinema.”

The film has received recognition at international festivals, including last year’s Miami Film Festival. It is now showing at the Coral Gables Art Cinema and Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale.

