It’s a bird? It’s a plane? it’s Supergirl? Heroes come in all forms, some you probably wouldn’t expect. Which is why we’re shining a light on a Publix superstar — who is happy to help when it comes to cleaning up our act,seriously, she organizes the shopping carts that we leave!

No need to fear. An everyday hero is here to corral scattered shopping carts!

Kalia Gant: “Hmmmm how can I help someone today.”

Kalia Gant is not just a hero. She is just one of the many that loves Publix!

Kalia Gant: “I go out there, I get what I can and when I see someone that needs help, I obviously ask them ‘Hey, how are you? Do you need help with putting things in your cart because I’m more than happy to help you, it’s part of my job! It really brings such a smile to my face because when you interact with customers and you’re talking to them, you understand their story and you’re really just having a deeper connection with them than just pulling out their carts and just helping them.”

I mean c’mon her smile is beaming with light!

Kalia Gant: “I just get…I just get so happy, and I love bringing a smile to their face, it just brings me joy and a smile to my face when I’m able to help them in the best way that I can!”

And to do all of that in this awful humidity and heat?

Kalia Gant: “It does get hot out there! But when I do go out there, I do it with a purpose and I know that it’s not just me bringing their cart but I know that they’re satisfied and that they’re really happy!”

But it’s not just about the job. It’s also about who you’re doing the job with!

Kalia Gant: “When you’re working at Publix, you’re not just in one place, you’re kinda everywhere and you’re interacting with different people. It’s more than just knowing them as a person but you’re helping them with what they have in their life as well!”

