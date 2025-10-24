Looking for a night out that’s not the same old scene? The Adrienne Arsht Center is bringing back its outdoor music series — “Live on the Plaza.” From Brazilian jazz to 90s-inspired soul, these local performers are turning up the heat.

It’s chill, intimate, and all about local talent. A concert series that turns the Arsht Center’s plaza into a live music lounge under the stars.

Christopher Wood: “Live on the Plaza series is one of our wonderful things we do each year. It was created about five years ago, so we’re so happy to be celebrating the fifth season of this wonderful series. We use it to bring local artists in, to give them the opportunity to perform to our wonderful community out on our gorgeous Thomson Plaza.”

You can grab a bite, sip a drink, relax, and unwind. Here are a couple of artists to expect!

You ever heard tunes that make you want to sway? That’s “Bossa Fusion” — a Brazilian duo that brings feel-good energy with a mix of jazz and rock.

Carlos Tomati: “We play Brazilian music, with elements of jazz and blues, and we’ve been playing for many years together. I hope people at end, they’re tired of dancing, I hope they’re tired of singing and smiling. “

Yep. They’ll be putting the “fun” in funk!

Michelle Spinelli: “We go from the elegant slow Bossa nova, like a dream, like a mantra, and then we go increasing, increasing, and the energy and the deep cords and the harmony.”

Then comes Alexa Lash — a local powerhouse with pop, rock, and soul in her sound.

Alexa Lash: “My sound is inspired by so many different elements, I wanna say it’s a mix of 90s influences, cultural influences from my family, but overall my songs are grounded in the sense of storytelling. But my process and everything around it is all about making music that makes people feel something. If you connect with it, I’m super excited that you are having that experience with my music.”

“Live on the Plaza” is bringing together the community, all below the Miami sky, so if you’re ready to jam out, this is your sign.

Christopher Wood: “The Arsht Center is that cultural institution. That center of the arts for Miami, and that we can represent all types of music, and we also want to showcase the melting pot — especially the arts that Miami has.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Live on the Plaza

Parker and Vann Thomson Plaza for the Arts

1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

Website

