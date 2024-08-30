Nowadays, the circus is more than clowns just pouring out of a car. Some of the body-bending acts can blow you away.

Next week, Les Ailes du Désir Foundation, Miami’s only nonprofit dedicated to circus arts, is going to host their legendary soirée, and the performers are ready to give you a high-flying good time.

Feast your eyes in wonderment. LADD is throwing its third Soirée des Arts, called “Sideshow.”

Teresa Cesario: “There’s a line in ‘Mary Poppins’ where she goes, ‘Close your mouth, you look like a codfish.’ Everyone’s mouth is just jaw-dropped.”

This jaw-dropping par-tay is going to be at Coral Gables’ Trail Theater this coming Wednesday.

Teresa Cesario: “LADD is Les Ailes Du Désir, which is French and fancy, but the school itself is beautiful and humble, welcoming to all. All of the proceeds goes to this 501(c)(3) charity. The idea of this is a little bit world of wonder meets mischief, you know. Because Miami is a city [where] you never know what you’re going to get.”

Spicing things up is this aerial acrobatic duo.

Maya Kramer: “Our act is already spicy. We have to tone it down for the kids’ show in the beginning. But in the adult show, we’ll be able to do whatever we want, so that’s exciting.”

For Maya Kramer, trusting her partner, well, that’s everything.

Maya Kramer: “Usually the female is a flier, which means we need to have a lot of trust. When we have the end of the act, I’m literally free-falling from my foot into his arms. And I need to trust that he’s going to catch me, so it’s scary, even when you trust someone.”

For every twist, there’s a turn, and the performers are ready to light up the stage.

Teresa Cesario: “They’re going to see people twisting on silks, doing backflips, juggling, spinning around in giant cyr wheels. The caliber of artists that we have is truly out of this world. I am blown away, and I see it all the time. I get goose bumps every time I’m hosting.”

New this year, is a co-host with the mostest.

Teresa Cesario: “I have my new co-host, Ms. London. London, you want to come say hi? This is London, my new-cost and a vocalist.”

London Hoyos (singing): “You had my heart inside of your hands.”

London Hoyos: “I’m really excited to perform and see all these amazing performances.”

London Hoyos (singing): “We could have it all.”

There are two showings. Tickets start at $25, and the kids’ tickets come with a free class at LADD.

FOR MORE INFO:

Soirée des Arts Special: “Sideshow”

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Youth show: 3 p.m.

General public: 7 p.m.

Trail Theater

3715 SW 8th St

Miami, FL 33134

laddmiami.org/soiree-des-arts-special-sideshow

