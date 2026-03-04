South Florida hustle meets prime time muscle.

A local boss is stepping into the shark tank. Don’t worry though, she’s doing swimmingly.

Kristina Drobach: “Oh looks like our friend Tom has just finished his lunch and he needs to handle some very important kitty business. Oh now Tom, don’t do that!”

Meet Kristina! A Miami resident repping big for the 305 on Shark Tank.

Kristina’s on the show hoping to get a deal for her kitty litter called Paco and Pepper. It’s made from olive pits and leaves no harmful dust behind like a lot of other brands.

Deco caught up with Kristina to see just how the big pitch went.

Kristina Drobach: “My experience was absolutely amazing. I was very nervous at the beginning but everything turned out to be awesome. And they were super nice, and the whole process was just amazing.”

Were the sharks nice enough to cut her a deal? Well we’re not going to tell you!

Tune in and catch Kristina on a new episode of Shark Tank at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Only on ABC!

