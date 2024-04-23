Spring has sprung and summer is right around the corner. That means it’s time to get your fashion game in gear. Get the brand new look with a hot new local designer. Dragana’s spring/summer looks are in bloom.

Lynn Martinez: “You’re an up-and-coming designer!”

Dragana Dujovic: “Yes, and I’m super excited to meet you after all these years! It’s like my dream come true,”

Lynn Martinez: “She has small dreams.”

Local model turned fashion designer Dragana Dujovic is exploding on the fashion scene with her spring/summer line.

Model: “Well, I love it.”

Trends for this season, lots of color, matching accessories, but not too matchy, and vibrant patterns.

Lynn Martinez: “What do you think a woman’s body needs? Other than a good massage.”

Dragana Dujovic: “Yes. We have to feel and be respectful so that’s why my creations are designed for a woman that can express their sophistication and elegance.”

Dragana’s line was also recently featured at Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week.

Lynn Martinez: “You’ve got this beautiful purple top and shiny things too in this line as well,

Dragana Dujovic: “Yes, that’s true. So, I combine a beautiful pop of colors, gold and metallic purple, which is in and trendy this year.”

In her spring/resort wear line, it’s all about original prints.

Dragana Dujovic: “I just painted actually that design like three weeks ago.”

Lynn Martinez: “So the design comes from your painting?”

Dragana Dujovic: “Yes, correct.”

Lynn Martinez: “Oh, Wow!”

This black and white print was inspired by her love of pandas.

Dragana Dujovic: “Every designer is famous for something so that’s what is my strength in design that I feel strongly I do.”

Lynn Martinez: “Prints.”

Other trends for this season, multi-use pieces and cool accessories.

Like this super cute set, add the jean skirt, and voila, you’re ready to go out to lunch or this cover-up that doubles as a little dress.

And Dragana’s swimwear is also rich in accessories that you didn’t know you needed. Like this little jacket!

Model: “It’s so soft! Yes, I can’t stop touching it. Haha!”

Do you like purple? Check this out. A flowy skirt with a bando top, and a bucket hat to protect you from the sun or this one! A bikini top, denim skirt, and ‘lil jacket and boy do I love this long dress. Looks great in this pattern, too.

Model: “I love it, it’s just so free-flowing and comfortable.”

So no matter the style this summer, keep cool and stay beautiful in Dragana’s patterns.”

You can find her pieces on her website

