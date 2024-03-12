Women who love fashion want to stand out with one-of-a-kind pieces and Stitch Lab is the place to find them. The three-day event returns to the Miami Design District just in time for Women’s History Month. Let’s go shopping!

Tropicana vibes are on at Stitch Lab Miami! Celebrating it’s seventh birthday

Karina Rosendo, founder Stitch Lab: “Every year we pop up at the design district for an amazing shopping experience that lasts three to four days where you can actually meet over 40 designers from all over Latin America.”

This free spring fashion event is happening from March 15 through the 17.

Karina Rosendo: “Obviously we’re going to have swimwear, we’re gonna have a lot of resort wear.”

The marketplace showcases mainly female-owned collections.

Women empowerment, yeah!

Karina Rosendo: “Many of these designers are newcomers. The vibe is very much unique pieces, handmade, everything with a purpose. This year we’re also working with Shantall Lacayo.”

Miami local, Shantall, was the winner of Bravo’s “Project Runway” season 19.

Shantall Lacayo: “In this stitch lab season, I’m going to be presenting my latest collection biloho, spring summer 2025.”

Her shirts, skirts, and pants, are inspired by artist Salvador Dalí and the buttons, oh the buttons, are everything.

Shantall Lacayo: “You can find this artwork from Dalí in our prints, our details, our buttons, our cuts. The egg meant birth, love, and hope, that’s why the collection is called biholo.”

She’s repping Nicaragua.

Shantall Lacayo: “I like to design that women, make them feel unique. That women can go outside and feel like everybody’s looking at them, but at the same time it’s something that’s timeless.”

Speaking of timeless, over at the iconic Biltmore Hotel, Colombian designer, Renata Lozano is trying to make a statement.

Renata Lozano: “Most important thing in the world is to be comfortable. I love green, I love blue, like the sky, and I always try to use very organic fabrics.”

Now 305 based, you can mix and match her nature-inspired pieces.

Renata Lozano: “I call it a small, black sexy, not so sexy, have everything in one dress. You can take off the sleeves or put it on. I love what I do, this is my passion. I try to be fun and I try to find a place to connect with people.”

Stitch Lab is at Paradise Plaza on the third floor between Gucci and Chanel.

FOR MORE INFO:

Stitch Lab Miami

11:00am – 8:00pm

PARADISE PLAZA

151 NE 41st St – 3rd Floor

