Like men, trends come and go, but thanks to celebrities, they’re always coming back.

Bleached brows and overlined lips, they are all the rage.

Celebs like Kylie Jenner love the no brows look.

Even her big sis Kendall rocked the trend for the Met Gala.

And we all know J.Lo pioneered the overlined lips back in the day

Miami local and owner of Alamar Cosmetics, Gabriella Trujillo, shows us how recreate the look.

Gabriella Trujillo: “The overlined lips trend has been going on for a long time, but now more than ever, you will not catch a celebrity without their lips overlined. A newer trend that I’ve really been enjoying is the bleached blonde brow trend, which is a little intense if you full on bleach your brows, but you can actually achieve the look by simply using concealer and powder.”

You heard that right: no bleach required. Just use a concealer that’s a few shades darker than your skin tone.

Gabriella Trujillo: “Using that on a spoolie, back combing the brows, so you really get in between the hairs, and using that spoolie to lay them down. That way, you’re concealing the darkness of your eyebrows.”

To finish them off, just add a little powder or clear brow gel to hold them in place.

Gabriella Trujillo: “When you tone down the eyebrows, the eye makeup can stand out more, your lip color can stand out more.”

Chelsea Galarza: “I love that I could achieve this bleached brow look without actually having to bleach my brows. It’s so cute for a night out.”

The key to perfecting your pout is keeping the lip colors simple.

Gabriella Trujillo: “I like to use a brown-y nude, a slightly more pink nude, because it actually mimics the shade of a lip color.”

To make sure the look doesn’t look clowny, keep your focus on the cupid’s bow.

Gabriella Trujillo: “Then using a slightly lighter lip color in the center.”

And for the juicy cherry on top…

Gabriella Trujillo: “I really recommend something glossy, because gloss is naturally reflective; it’s going to reflect light and add volume. That way, whenever you turn, the light catches it and it looks nice and bouncy.”

