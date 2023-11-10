Seafood is a delicacy here in SoFlo, and it’s not hard to sea why. Being surrounded by water has its perks, and one of them is the South Florida Seafood Festival. Here’s a sneak peek.

There’s no need to “go fish” at the South Florida Seafood Festival, because they’ve got plenty to go around.

Sarah Porter: “South Florida Seafood Festival is back for its 10th year in a row. It’s iconic, 10th-year anniversary, in the heart of Coconut Grove at Regatta Park. It’s an amazing, family-focused, community-centric event with a lot for everyone to see and do.”

This year’s event, presented by Swarm, features tons of live entertainment and over 30 seafood pop-ups serving up all kinds of delicious dishes from under the sea.

Samuel E. Wright (as Sebastian, singing): “Under the sea, under the sea!”

But it’s not just about eating and drinking.

Sarah Porter: “One really cool component that we have is called Kitchen Lab, where we have all kinds of chefs from all over South Florida on stage presenting some iconic dishes.”

One of those chefs is Ari Taymor from Pez Loco in Wynwood!

Chef Ari Taymor: “We take a lot of inspiration from the west coast of Mexico, and we like to filter that through the use of local Florida ingredients.”

Deco got a sneak peek of the dish he’ll be teaching folks how to make at the festival.

Chef Ari Taymor: “We’re gonna be demo-ing our Sinaloan shrimp cocktail. It’s very lightly oil-poached fresh Gulf shrimp and a green salsa made from different chilis, tomatillos and green onion.”

Add some avocado, and you’re good to go.

Chef Ari Taymor: “It’s something that is like a restaurant-quality dish, but it’s also created to allow people to make it at home. We want everybody to understand what we’re doing, to be able to share the food that we’re super passionate about, and we’re super excited for that.”

Over at Caja Caliente in Coral Gables, Chef Mika Leon is cooking up Cuban comfort food.

And she’s ready to share her food at the festival.

Chef Mika Leon: “I am extremely excited to be part of the seafood festival this weekend. We’re ready to showcase our seafood and just flavors that we grew up eating and that we make at the restaurant.”

That’s why she’s going with a classic for her Kitchen Lab presentation.

Chef Mika Leon: “I’m going to be making tostones rellenos de camarones enchilados. It’s using fresh shrimp, and it’s made in a sofrito tomato-based sauce, and it’s gonna be homemade tostones rellenos.”

Chef Mika puts it all together by stuffing the tostones with avocado and topping it all with the shrimp. Think of it as happiness in a little edible bowl.

Chef Mika Leon: “It’s something that’s very tropical, Miami, Cuban and authentic, and I think they’re really gonna enjoy it.”

Wanna make a splash this weekend? We’re giving away four VIP tickets to the South Florida Seafood Festival this Sunday, Nov. 12, at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove. For a chance to win, send your name and phone number to giveaways@wsvn.com.

FOR MORE INFO:

10th South Florida Seafood Festival

Sunday, Nov. 12

Regatta Park

3500 Pan American Drive

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

southfloridaseafoodfestival.com

