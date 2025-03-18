Fashion at Ultra Music Festival is as wild and electrifying as the music itself. Local fashion brand, Krybaby, wants to dress you up with rad one-of-a-kind pieces. From bikinis to fairy sets, these outfits will make heads spin faster than a turn table.

Music Week is the mecca for all EDM and we ravers love our fashion.

Kirsten Cabarcas: “Ultra’s definitely a great place where you can express yourself in any way that you want to and you can kind of go out of the box with your outfits.”

Bold with a ball of yarn is Krybaby Creatives.

Kirsten Cabarcas: “Krybaby Creatives is a unique art brand that specializes in upcycled clothing and custom crochet pieces. It’s actually a very cool medium because you can kind of let your creative juices flow and go where the wind takes you.”

Isabella Martinez: “It ties and it’s super cinching. I feel snatched.”

From themed pieces like this Little Mermaid-inspired top with pearl accents to something more blingy.

Kirsten Cabarcas: “The sequenced ballet is a really great option because you can kind of switch up your look. It has those iridescent sequences on it. So you pass your hand over it and it’s a completely different color so you can have two tops in one.”

And they have options for SoFlo’s wild weather.

Kirsten Cabarcas: “Swimsuits are really great because it’s a versatile option right? Just in case the weather is bad and you get wet. It doesn’t matter cause you’re in a swimsuit.

The rhinestone fringe jacket and short set is was inspired by Beyonce’s cowboy carter album and it’s really great for those who maybe want to cover up a little bit more.”

This woman-owned brand is celebrating being unique.

Kirsten Cabarcas: “Everything here is handmade so when you get a piece from Krybaby, you’re really getting something that was made with a lot of love and made specifically for you.”

Victoria Romo: “The print is so lovely and it’s super adjustable which makes you feel super comfortable and you can move around and dance as well.”

