‘Brat girl summer’ is all the rage, thanks to Charli XCX’s new album, “brat.” Brat used to be a bad word but now it’s a good word. Now celebs are getting in on the action as well! And so is a local beauty artist. Here’s everything you need to know about the trend.

Charli XCX: “You can find me.”

Barbie pink was so last year. 2024 is all about lime green and being feral.

Charli XCX: “Put the camera flash on, So stylish.”

Thanks to Charli XCX’s “brat” album, slime is in! So what is a “brat summer” exactly?

Charli XCX: “It can also be like so trashy, just like pack of cigs, a BIC lighter and a strappy white top with no bra. That’s like kind of all you need.”

Uh, Charli I think you need a little more than that.

Jazmin Nin: “A ‘brat summer’ is just you’re going to have fun. Be unapologetic. Party and do your thing. Lime green when you think of lime green you think messy.”

Local beauty artist, Jazmin Nin is embracing the trend. First up, you can’t go wrong with messy hair.

Jazmin Nin: “If you don’t have a crimper at home you can crimp your hair with your hands. Wash your hair. Crimp it, crunch it. To give it that — you just want to give it some texture. In the front, you can style it however you like. Give it the messy vibe. You don’t want it perfect. You want the volume.”

Raise an eyebrow with this smokey eye look.

Jazmin Nin: “No green on the hair. We’re going to keep it on the face [laughs]. Like a smudge smokey eye throw in some green in there. Because really brat is not like a perfect sharp look it’s more smokiness. So we’re going with a sassy lips that means a dark lip liner, some gloss and we’re ready.”

Maydel Alvarez: “It’s giving let’s party all night. It’s giving bold. It’s giving bratty. It’s giving green obviously.”

Charli XCX: “I think the apple’s rotten right to the core, From all the things passed down.”

Brat summers aren’t the only thing hot. Celebs are copying the bratty singer’s viral TikTok dance to “Apple”, a single off the album.

Charli XCX: “I split the apple –.”

From Brooke Shields.

Charli XCX: “– symmetrical lines.”

To the cast from “Twisters”, everyone’s bustin’ a move.

Charli XCX: “When you’re in the mirror, you’re just looking at me, I’m everywhere, I’m so Julia.”



