The Miami music scene is red hot this year. Local band Afrobeta is turning up the heat. The dynamic duo brings their mix of pop and electronica to ZeyZey Miami this weekend. Deco got a dance party preview.

Their music is catchy, danceable, and totally Miami.

Tony Smurphio: “For people who don’t know us, it would be electro pop, funk. We write our song on acoustic instruments, and then we convert them into electronic pieces.”

Afrobeta is Tony Smurphio and Cuci Amador—two Miami natives who started the group based on their love of music and late Miami nights.

Cuci Amador: “If the Estefans had a baby with…”

Tony Smurphio: “Chromeo.”

Cuci Amador: “You would be Afrobeta.”

The group has played all over the world at Glastonbury, Electric Forest, and our own Ultra Music Festival. Now, they’re promoting their single “Head Games.”

Cuci Amador: “Head Games is very dance, funky. She’s a very empowered woman in this song, the main character in this song, I’m wearing all these beautiful costumes.”

Afrobeta takes over the main stage at ZeyZey on 61st Street in Miami. The indoor/outdoor venue is a total vibe.

Tony Smurphio: “The sound is fantastic. Miami is notoriously famous for not necessarily catering to live music as well as they do to DJ culture, but this place, they are doing it right.”

Cuci Amador: “It’s a beautiful outdoor space, the weather’s gonna be gorgeous on Friday. We’re having this awesome Miami winter, so it’s a really nice place to spread out and dance.”

Built around a classic Florida home, ZeyZey might be the perfect spot to connect with new people.

Cuci Amador: “There are so many places like Zay Zay. They’re called third spaces now, kind of like not your home, not your work. A place where you can hang out and meet people and we really want people to feel at our shows to feel like third spaces, where you can make new friends.”

The show at ZeyZey is this Friday, the 23rd at 8 p.m., and it’s free!

FOR MORE INFO:

ZeyZey Miami

353 Northeast 61st Street, Miami, FL 33137, USA

