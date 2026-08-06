Wanna know what’s trending in the food world? Just take a look at TikTok. All sorts of tasty treats are going viral. And a really cool local market is making sure you can get your hands on all the good stuff that you see in your feeds.

Plum Market in Aventura is anything but typical.

Nick Redland: “We are a specialty upscale grocery store focusing on quality organic products that guests cannot find at your normal grocery store.”

The place prides itself on offering up the latest goodies before anyone else.

Nick Redland: “All those wonderful items that you are now starting to see on social media and TikTok. Our teams are always on the look to get those items find those hot trends get them in the store.”

You’re not gonna believe this. But one food that’s scorching the internet right now is — pickles.

Nick Redland: “Hot girl pickles, yes so this is a wonderful collab with these ladies that are out of California. They are a women-owned company. We’re one of the first markets on this side of the country to bring those items in.”

These briny beauties have been re-booted for the 21st century.

Nick Redland: “An all-organic pickle and they’re using different types of flavors as well that’s not your traditional. One of them is a harissa honey.”

TikTok’s going wild for the spreadable versions of these green guys.

Nick Redland: “Our chefs have taken the harissa honey pickle and we have turned that into a chicken ceasar wrap with some of those pickles in it, we add a little bit of the pickle brine and the pickles to our house caesar dressing, and then we also made a pickle dip with the dill ones.”

Plum Market’s got the hip dip and the dessert that everybody’s dying to try.

Nick Redland: “So one that’s really been big on social media right now is the famous dot cake.”

That colorful cutie will make foodies swoon with delight.

Nick Redland: “A dot cake is a cake with buttercream frosting with wonderful sprinkles on top.”

One thing’s clear. Plum Market intends to be the middle man between you and the latest food trends.

Nick Redland: “Because it’s something different and again, it gets you to try those products in different ways that maybe you wouldn’t try them at home, so it’s again thinking outside the box and getting our guests to be creative.”

For More Information:

Plum Market

17801 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33160

Website

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