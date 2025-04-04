They say change is good but for Ry Rivers, it’s been great. After trying different musical styles, the South Florida-based singer/songwriter is back to where he’s always belonged — playing straight-up country. Deco met up with Ry at Miami’s House of Hits studio — to tell us his deepest, darkest secrets and — to talk music.

Ry Rivers can’t help it. Country music has always been in his blood.

Ry Rivers: “I’ve been in so many recording sessions where the producers are like ‘Hey you have a little too much twang in your voice, that sounds country, let’s sing that a different way.'”

After hearing the twang thang comment once too often, he made a big decision.

Ry Rivers: “And it got to the point where i was like ‘Man, what am I doing? Like this is something I’ve always loved, always felt comfortable with.’ I’ve always loved country. I’ve written country music along with my pop stuff.”

Don’t misunderstand, Ry was a pretty good pop performer when that was his thing.

It’s not just the feel of country music that appeals to him, he’s drawn to the traditions of the genre.

Ry Rivers: “Country music’s all about three chords and the truth and the story and the lyrics and the message in it, so that’s always been a big part of who I am as an artist and as a writer.”

It’s as a songwriter that Ry really separates himself from typical Nashville musicians. He does his composing on a piano, not a guitar.

His upcoming single, “Kiss A Cowboy,” is grounded in those time-honored roots.

The influence of South Florida is evident in the video, too. And we mean that literally.

Ry Rivers: “We actually shot the music video for the song on my dad’s farm in Okeechobee, Florida, so it’s just super authentic, super honest. I’m very proud of the song. It’s like the most, I feel, like authentic and honest song that I’ve ever written.”

Growing up in South Florida, Ry split his time between Okeechobee and Pompano Beach which means he has very warm feelings about watching a particular entertainment news show.

Ry Rivers: “I love Deco Drive. When I told my mom I was gonna be on Deco Drive, she about had a fit. We grew up watching Deco Drive.”

You won’t have to wait long to catch Ry in person. He’ll be performing this Saturday at the “Kids in Distress” charity event at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale.

