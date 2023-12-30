You don’t normally think of roses during winter, unless it’s the Rose Parad in California! Making a debut at this epic parade is the city of Fort Lauderdale.

Alexander Star rose to the occasion and will be singing on Broward County’s float on New Year’s Day. Deco got a taste of his parade performance. Take a look.

Alexander Star (singing): “If you want to feel amazing. Right now. Flash up your lights and color the whole town.”

The city of Fort Lauderdale is charming the world with a new song, “Laudy Dayo,” by impact artist Alexander Star.

Alexander Star: “I got to make the anthem for Greater Fort Lauderdale, and from what I understand, I’m the second person after Elvis to do a song for the city, which is crazy. This is what they told me.”

Those are some pretty big blue suede shoes to fill, and the city has certainly grown since Elvis made that song.

Alexander Star: “It’s an honor to be able to be selected to write something like this. It’s such a unique place, it’s such a wonderful place, that I kind of just referenced my understanding of who we are, mixed it with the understanding of who I am, and this song came out.”

Star is all about uplifting people.

Alexander Star: “In a world where a lot of artists focus on writing songs to tell you how great they are, I focus on writing songs on how great we are. Broward County feels more like home than anywhere I’ve ever lived ’cause it’s so diverse. Beyond the sunshine, the palm trees and the ocean, it’s such a cultural mix that anyone can belong here.”

Alexander will be smelling the roses at the Rose Parade to kick off the new year.

Alexander Star: “I’ll be performing at the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Years Day on the ‘Visit Lauderdale’ float. We have a really dope float. And I’ll be on it, singing.”

Practice makes perfect! It’s the first time Laudy-Dady will participate in a global scale.

Reporter: “How are you feeling there?”

Alexander Star: “No pressure at all. We’re just going to be who we are and color out loud, because I’m going to California repping Greater Fort Lauderdale and Broward County. You’ll know that I’ll be thinking about y’all when I take a peace sign and I touch my heart and I touch the sky.”

Alexander Star (singing): “I color out loud. repping my town, Fort Laudedale, brah.” (peace sign)

