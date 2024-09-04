At Deco, we try to give love to everyone. In fact. we have our finger on the pulse of big and small screens and the hottest show on Apple TV right now is “Bad Monkey.” We sat down with one local actor who plays a small part in episode one and we mean small, like literally.

John Ortiz (as Rogelio): “I’ve got something that the sheriff wants you to drive to Miami.”

Vince Vaughn and his right-hand man, John Ortiz have a dilemma with a severed arm.

John Ortiz (as Rogelio): “The widow Eve Stripling reported her husband missing. She needs the arm to bury it.”

This is where the funeral scene comes in on Apple TV’s “Bad Monkey” and for a funeral to look real, you need people

Catching a glimpse of SoFlo actor, Brandon Sirota on the show might be challenging.

But he’s there.

Brandon Sirota: “They threw me in as an extra which was a fun opportunity just to fill in as the cop and started building a great relationship, not only with the crew, but the director.”

And from there Brandon was doing a double take as John’s stand-in.

Brandon Sirota: “So there’s two teams on a film set. You’ll see Vince Vaughn and John Ortiz, those are the first team. The second team are their stand-ins, that’s where I came in the position of having to know John’s lines. Having to know his movements.”

Which meant he also got to interact with the famous limb of the series.

Brandon Sirota: “I open it and I see the arm in the trunk and I say, ‘OK, that looks a little too real. That’s kind of insane. Can I touch it?’ and I touch it and I say ‘Oh, wow that’s a really good arm.'”

Getting in some bro time with Vince and John was priceless.

Brandon Sirota: “We were working together for months. You get to go out to restaurants with them and drink with them. Really get to know them as a person and it’s fun. They’re great guys. Vince is a natural. Watching John interact with him, I mean their scenes were really natural.”

Vince Vaughn (Andrew Yancy): “I’m in a bit of a jam here.”

John Ortiz (as Rogelio): “Dude, you’re a murder suspect.”

Brandon Sirota: “It just flowed and it’s fun to watch. I mean it’s like a ping-pong match going back and forth.”

This popular comedy/drama is based on a book by Floridian, Carl Hiaasen.

Brandon Sirota: “We’re actually the number one show on Apple TV right now. So keep on watching. I think we had over 300 million watching and tuning in. It’s a crime that has a lot of twists and turns and they keep coming every episode.”

Vince Vaughn (Andrew Yancy): “On a scale from one to ten, how screwed am I?”

Victor Turpin (as Montenegro): “A million.”

Vince Vaughn (Andrew Yancy): “You couldn’t just say ten? You know they gotta understand that 10 is bad.”

You can check out Brandon on Instagram on @brandon_sirota

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.