Taaaaaaake me out to the ball game! When the Marlins throw a party, they do it the Miami way. Lots of flavor and lots of culture! And this weekend is the Heritage Celebration Series, full of music, food and of course baseball. Deco’s touching all the bases.

The Marlins are taking a swing at celebrating Miami’s melting pot of culture and it’s more than just baseball.

Juan Martínez: “We’re proud to celebrate, the centennial of Celia Cruz this weekend as part of our Cuban Heritage Celebration.”

Yup Saturday.

Everything turns red, white and Cubano at loanDepot Park!

Juan Martinez: “We offer all types of foods from arepas to Cuban sandwiches, to churros at the ball park and we also celebrate it musically, where the programming, you’ll hear merengue, bachata, salsa.”

The Cuban Heritage Celebration includes a limited edition jersey and part of ticket sales go to the Celia Cruz Foundation.

Juan Martinez: “It is a truly proud moment to be part of a celebration of a centennial, so significant as it is of Celia Cruz. What we want people to take away from this is an appreciation for Celia Cruz, for what she brought to this community and to the world with her music and the contribution to Cuban culture. “

Speaking of La Reina. The Celia Cruz All Stars are bringing her legacy to life. This stage is ready for a whole lot of azucar.

Lucrecia: “I will be performing on Saturday, for Celia Cruz All-Stars. I loved Celia Cruz. Celia Cruz is the Queen of Salsa, she’s strong, she’s a woman, she’s sweet!”

The party doesn’t end there!

On Sunday, the first 8,000 fans can get the first female bobblehead in Marlins history and keeping with the theme. It’s, of course, Celia!

Juan Martinez: “We’ll also be celebrating Haitian Heritage, as part of that day — with a group celebration, and a post-game party. Miami is such an incredibly diverse and rich community, and there’s so many communities that love baseball — and we give them each a day during the season to celebrate their culture and how they celebrate the music.”

Don’t forget, Haitian Heritage night takes place Sunday with a local Haitian DJ bringing the beats!

FOR MORE INFO:

loanDepot Park Haitian Celebration Series

501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125

May 17

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.