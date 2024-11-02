Feel like a rock star? Well, now you can stay-cation like one too at the SLS South Beach Hotel because rocker Lenny Kravitz has put his stylistic touch on two penthouse suites there. So, take your pick: Is it the Tower Penthouse, or the poolside villa? Life is hard.

You already knew Lenny Kravitz as a rock star.

But did you also know the style icon is an interior decorator too?

Simon: “He has so many talents, and one of them is the design aspect.”

Well, his creative studio, Kravitz Design, just rockstar-afied two penthouse suites at the SLS South Beach Hotel. Wanna see? Yeah, we do too.

Let’s start at the Tower Penthouse.

Simon: “The inspiration by Kravitz Design was ultimately world-traveled person that brings different artifacts and furniture back to their bachelor home.”

With a view fit for the stars. Yes, it’s the ocean, it’s the beach. But also…

Simon: “Up even to Surfside.”

With your own wet bar, two seating areas, you and your guests are covered in the creature comforts.

Simon: “Entertain, throw a cocktail, but you still have your private section.”

Right, that bedroom, with its swanky tub, should certainly be private.

Alex Miranda: “Well, the one thing that I noticed that, uh, is very rockstar, about this suite is that on both sides of the bed, there’s a mirror.

Not just on one, on both. Two? I don’t know if I was expecting that.”

Simon: “The regular rooms have a mirror above. On the ceiling.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh.”

SLS, behave.

Simon: “Miami, and South Beach in particular, is about seeing and to be seen, right? You want to look good. So you need mirrors to check occasionally.”

Alex Miranda: “Haha.”

But, are you more into a mid-century aesthetic? Welcome to the Villa Penthouse.

Simon: “The Villa Penthouse is in the middle of the action. It is right by the Hyde Pool.”

Close to the beach and nestled among the sea grape trees, you’ll feel like you’re staying in a VIP treehouse: wood paneling and everything.

Simon: “Has an L-shaped beautifully wrapped balcony around it, and what is unique is you have an exclusive entrance.”

And if you happen to have a rockstar’s wallet, pull out that black card.

Simon: “It is starting from $4,000 up and depending on the season, of course.”

Alex Miranda: “Now does Lenny Kravitz come with the suite? Like, when I book it, do I walk in and is he sitting inside?”

Simon: “Let me speak with him.”

Alex Miranda: “For another $4,000. Haha.”

Simon: “Haha, not sure that will be enough.”

MORE INFO:

SLS South Beach

1701 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-674-1701

slshotels

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.