Listen up people. Brat, hot girl and clean girl summer are almost coming to an end, but it doesn’t have to end. It could be all the time with a little self-love. Deco passed by a couple healthy spots here in SoFlo in honor of National Wellness Month.

It’s never too late to prioritize your health, from building your muscles to skin care. But wellness is also about the food you eat, and that’s why we’re getting a taste of Love Life Cafe.

Veronica Menin: “The Love Life Cafe is a plant-based restaurant that has been around Wynwood since 2015; that’s when we opened. We originally started as a wellness center.”

And with self-care comes pride.

Veronica Menin: “The cafe was born really as a piece to integrate with the wellness center, for people to have that very important factor, which is what they eat. We have amazing sushi that is plant-based, the ramen, sourdough pizza. We have a filet mignon that is plant-based, and you wouldn’t even believe that it’s not a real filet mignon.”

Sounds like good food, and guests definitely agree.

Hortensia Aguirre: “Oh, the food here is absolutely majestic. It’s a very one-of-a-kind vegan restaurant where you can eat quality.”

But Love Life Cafe is not the only place you can fall in love with nutritious food. South Florida-based Carrot Express shows us what’s cookin’!

Pablo Maes: “We take pride about having a very intense menu, that has been really thought out and created, based around healthy ingredients, so that’s one of the reasons everyone should be coming in — not only this month, but I would say every other day. Why not?”

Now tell me, which meals will give me that green goddess glow?

Pablo Maes: “We have our teeka salad, the green goddess salad. We have a couple of wraps, and we have a variety of smoothies. All of our smoothies are made with fresh ingredients, fresh fruit and, of course, you know, your protein powders or your powder boosters.”

And with every bite, there’s progress.

Pablo Maes: “Wellness, or achieving wellness, is not a destination. It’s a journey, so you have to pace that into becoming a healthier person.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Love Life Cafe

545 NW 26th St

Miami, FL 33127

305-456-4148

lovelifecafe.com

Carrot Express

carrotexpress.com/locations

