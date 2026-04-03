Chairs are stacking, acrobats are flying and laughs are nonstop. Miami is about to get wild this weekend with “Santé!”

Live Arts Miami is bringing “Santé!” by Cirque Kikasse, a mobile circus experience from Canada for a one night only outdoor show.

This high-energy performance blends acrobatics, physical comedy and surprises.

William Poliquin-Simms: “Cirque Kikasse, we’re a circus traveling show coming from Québec, Canada. We’re gonna be performing this Saturday — for the Miami Beach family day. We’re performing our show called ‘Santé!’ which means cheers in French. It’s a high level circus, acrobatic, juggling, handstand, 40 feet in the air acrobatic.”

It’s a free show and you can catch it Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pride Park in Miami Beach.

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