Pucker up fashionistas.

The Lipstick Lounge pops up at the W Hotel Fort Lauderdale.

It’s the hottest spot in town, where glitz, glamour, and giving, come together.

Talk about a glam slam.

Lipstick Lounge is popping up at the W Hotel with all kinds of glamourous things to do.

Debby Thomas: “The whole idea about Lipstick Lounge is to make it a fun, happy, healthy, great vibe, energy kind of place to be.”

Trust me it is the place to be.

I’ve always had the best time at this event.

The lounge is all about beauty, food, drinks and fashion.

Debby Thomas: “We are having a pop-up fashion show that we are collaborating with Colonnade Outlets.”

Celebrate all things fashionable with the white look from Balmain Paris and you’ll be on the fringe of fabulousness with these designs from Herve Leger.

But if you’re all about sparkle, St. John has just the outfit for you.

Plus it’s for a good cause.

Debby Thomas: “We raise money for local women who are battling breast cancer who are either uninsured or underinsured and this way we can help them pay for treatment.”

Raising money and shopping for cool new things to put in your closet? Can’t beat that.

Debby Thomas: “It’s good energy, it’s fun.”

The event is on Thursday at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale and starts at 8 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Lipstick Lounge

www.glam-a-thon.com

