Sweet kisses and sweeter love. You will find them at Lipstick Lounge every year. It’s the charity event of the season, where giving and glam go above and beyond.

Glam-azing things are happening at this year’s Lipstick Lounge.

All the lounging goes down at the W Fort Lauderdale Beach, Sept. 26.

Traci Allyn Shur: “Glam-A-Thon is the charity, and Lipstick Lounge is our signature event that we do every year. It’s definitely a seen-and-be-seen evening at the W, and we have a huge following every year. People look forward to it.”

It’s an evening of all things fabulous.

Traci Allyn Shur: “High, high energy. Beautiful people, fashion all around, drinks all around. We have 15 restaurants donating their food for the evening, so it’s tasting stations all over. Beautiful silent auction with art and jewelry and handbags. Really beautiful items. It’s just a really great, moving around, action-filled evening.”

This sparkling event helps locals with breast cancer.

Traci Allyn Shur: “We’ve raised three-quarters of $1 million for women in our community battling breast cancer. And our partner this year is Gilda’s Club, which I’m very excited about, because they do amazing work in the community for breast cancer.”

And there’s no lipstick?

Traci Allyn Shur: “No, but we get some pretty lipstick shades in the group. No, there’s no lipstick; it’s just a fun catchy – it’s a very upbeat, catchy kind of an event. A lot of people come dressed in their finest to this event. A lot of people do wear pink because it’s breast cancer.”

We’ve seen Deco ladies party it up at this event to get dollars up.

Traci Allyn Shur: “Tickets are $150 per person, and if you want to be a VIP, that’s $250, and that’s drinks all night. It’s a party, and we have people that have been with us every year. They never miss, including volunteers, and people feel good when they arrive, and they feel even better when they leave.”

