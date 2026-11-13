(WSVN) - Singer Lionel Richie has returned to the stage in Las Vegas.

Lionel Richie: “I’m back! I don’t know where I was, but I’m back.”

Richie kicked off his Las Vegas residency at the Wynn Hotel Thursday night.

He said he’s doing fine now after months of being in and out of the hospital due to heart issues.

The 77-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital back in June after he suffered a medical scare mid-concert.

Richie has a few shows left in Vegas during November, then will be back in January.

He’ll also return as a judge for Season 25 of “American Idol.”

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