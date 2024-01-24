Lionel Messi isn’t just a global soccer icon. He’s also the icon of Royal Caribbean’s ‘Icon of the Seas’. Earlier today, he was part of a special ceremony on the world’s biggest passenger ship. This thing is ginormous! DECO’s first Mattie Alex Miranda has more from Downtown Miami.

We are on the icon of the seas the largest cruise ship in the world and it’s been a very iconic day. Lionel Messi, the Superstar Soccer player just cruisin the ship

Goats sound like this.

*Goats sound*

The soccer goal like this.

Tuesday, Royal Caribbean’s “Icon of the Seas invited the icon of soccer Lionel Messi, (ever heard of him?) to officially bless the icon of cruise ships. How iconic?

And unveiled an updated Inter Miami jersey with Royal Caribbean’s “Crown and Anchor” front and center.

Mario Lopez: “To be here for such an iconic day. No pun intended, I think it’s awesome. It’s really incredible. Just walking around. I’m like, ‘Oh, wow!'”

Joining the onboard festivities at PortMiami, TV’s Mario Lopez

Alex Miranda: “And so has your soccer game gotten a little bit better after just breathing the same air as the one the only Lionel Messi?

Mario Lopez: I don’t play soccer, I’m gonna be honest with you, I’m not gonna fake the funk. I wrestled during soccer season. But I am a huge fan.”

Who’s helping to throw quite the party.

Mario Lopez: “I’m happy to be hosting the kickoff event here and christening the ship and welcoming all the passengers.”

Alex Miranda: You’ve seen the crowds around this man. People just absolutely adore him. He’s the best of the best. In your own words, describe what the pandemonium is around Messi when he walks into any room.

Mario Lopez: I think it was part of his documentary that came out and when he came to LA to La doesn’t get excited about anything and they were very excited and I think a part of his appeal, aside from his incredible talent, is he’s such a humble, charming, down-to-earth guy that remains a family man.

Alex Miranda: What is your favorite thing to do on a cruise?

Mario Lopez: “I like to eat a lot. A lot of food seems to be an abundance of food and also drink

Icon is the largest cruise ship in the world. But not one soccer field on board? No!

Alex Miranda: All right, the party’s over Lynn and Shareen I think I gotta get off the ship if you guys want me to get to work tomorrow. Otherwise, I don’t know. Maybe I’ll just accidentally end up in the Caribbean later tonight. That big bottle of champagne. Do you think the two of you could share it together? I probably could do it by myself.

