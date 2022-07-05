When you go out to eat, picking what to order is as hard as figuring out where to go. There’s one place in the Gables that wants to make the picking process easier. Deco grabbed a fork and a bib and headed to check it out.

Lion and The Rambler has come roaring into the Gables.

Michael Bolen: “Lion and The Rambler is a new modern American restaurant in Coral Gables. By modern American, we take nostalgic food and turn it into a modern way, modern technique and modern plating.”

They’re putting their twist on things like puffed potato chips and Twinkies.

Michael Bolen: “It looks like a Twinkie to the diner. They know it as a Twinkie, and we just tweak the filling a little bit to make it unique and special. We fill it with sesame milk that is whipped, like a cool whip. It’s very brand-new, and it’s classic at the same time.”

Lion and the Rambler’s take on tuna with basil seeds or Ukrainian dumplings is so creative, you’ll have a hard time deciding what to eat. Good thing you don’t really have to.

Michael Bolen: “What makes Lion and The Rambler really unique is that we are serving a tasting menu. It allows us to source some of the most amazing ingredients we can get and serve it to our guests.”

The tasting menu is six courses. They are small bites that are big on flavor.

Michael Bolen: “To balance it, we start you with really light snacks, and we progress to things like fishes. Then we move all the way to entrees like a new strip.”

Natalie Coren, diner: “I love that it’s a tasting menu, and you come here and spend the evening and experience different tastes, different dishes.”

Save room for dessert.

Michael Bolen: “We make a peach ice cream, we serve it with honeycomb candy, and on top of that, we have beautiful pink lemons that come from New Jersey.”

The dishes on the tasting menu change all the time. That way, you can keep coming back to taste what’s new.

Michael Bolen: “What we do is turn things that are complex into seemingly simple things for the guests.”

Natalie Coren: “It tastes really good.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lion & The Rambler

804 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-603-7612

lionandtherambler.com



Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.