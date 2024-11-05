This weekend, Miami will transform into the wild, wild west. Yes, but instead of the guns and horses, expect music, carnival rides, and a good time because the Country Bay Music Festival is back.

Giddy up, South Florida, and put on your floaties because a good time is a-coming.

The Country Bay Music Festival is galloping back into Miami for its second act!

Tony Albelo, Bringing Country to the Bay: “Country Bay Music Festival is a place that really combines two things you think would never go together. Miami and country.”

But when you throw music in the mix, it all makes sense. And speaking of music…

Tony Albelo, Bringing Country to the Bay: “This year we have the Zac Brown band and Carrie Underwood.”

O.M.G. Are you pulling my leg?

Carrie Underwood, musician: “Hey, it’s Carrie Underwood. I’m excited to announce that I’ll be performing at the Country Bay Music Festival.”

Wow, that’s huge! The two-day festival is going down at the iconic Miami Marine Stadium. You know this stadium, the one Jimmy Buffet packed out in 1985.

And just like Jimmy’s concert, you actually have the option to B.Y.O.B., and we don’t mean booze!

Tony Albelo, Bringing Country to the Bay: “B.Y.O.B. is bring your own boat. You can come by boat. You do have to buy a boat pass, but it includes everybody on your boat.”

And the good news is, you won’t miss any of the action while you’re on the water.

Tony Albelo, Bringing Country to the Bay: “We have big L.E.D. screens facing the water, so even if you are on the boat and you think you are a little bit too far, you can still get a good shot.”

No boat? No problem; there is still plenty to do on land.

Tony Albelo, Bringing Country to the Bay: “On land, there are a lot of things. I mean not only the music to enjoy, but there is the whole carnival aspect of it. But also, there’s the beach, an open bar, and it’s own pool.”

There is no shortage of space either!

Tony Albelo, Bringing Country to the Bay: “We have space for 200 boats on the water, and we have around 10,000 people that are going to be on land each day.”

Other musical acts include Rvshvd, the Cuban Cowboy, Orlando Mendez, and Diplo!! Only he’s performing under his real name.

Tony Albelo, Bringing Country to the Bay: “His real name is Thomas Wesley, and he’s always been a big fan of country music. He sings, writes his own music, and plays the guitar and instruments. “Diplo” is really his alter ego.”

This will be one music fest you don’t want to miss!

Tony Albelo, Bringing Country to the Bay: “Country Bay is Saturday and Sunday; Nov. 9 and 10, gates open up at 1 p.m.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Country Bay Music Festival

Miami Marine Stadium

3501 Rickenbacker Causeway Miami, FL 33149

November 9th-10th

Tickets

