MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - If you thought Lincoln Road was just for shopping, hold your horses. It just turned into an outdoor art maze, and some of the new neighbors are hard to miss.

New, oversized art installations are taking over the promenade ahead of Miami Art Week. It’s bright, it’s free, impossible to ignore, and each one has a story to tell.

Lyle Stern: “It’s that time of the year when Lincoln Road becomes the city’s and perhaps one of the country’s largest public art installations during the season. Some are fun and whimsical. Mr. Pink, which you will see is, it’s a nod toward an art movement called cutetism, which is about creating cuteness, and frivolity — in art and in public places. Others, like this spectacular piece, are about social awareness, about creating a conversation, about how we are all connected in humanity.”

The Mr. Pink Inflatables? They’re making their first-ever Florida debut after popping up in Tokyo and the Olympics.

The pieces are made by artists from several different countries — all meant to turn Lincoln Road into one giant open-air gallery.

