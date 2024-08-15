Sometimes, size really does matter. Just ask the folks over at Lincoln Road. There’s a new installation that’s filling the street with new sounds. Deco’s resident music man, Alex Miranda, is here with a new tune.

Lincoln Road is usually filled with the sounds of shoppers, diners and wind chimes, but now add musical instruments to that list. On Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue, now you can have your own musical moment.

One language we all speak…

Frankie: This is definitely an accident masterpiece. I have no idea what I’m doing, but I like the sound of it.”

…is music.

Lyle Stern: “I think music is the cultural heart of the soul. I think music makes us happy. It can make us sad. It can make us think. It can make us express our inner thoughts. It’s the way we communicate. It’s the way people communicated before they had words.”

So, it’s no surprise to see this: all walks of life enjoying the new harmonics installation on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

Lyle Stern: “Adults and children all kind of come undirected, discover and start playing music, and what’s interesting is no two people play the same instrument the same way. So it’s all about self-expression.”

Yeah, as Natalie back there bangs that thing like a hammer.

Alex Miranda: “Do you know or are you just having fun?”

Natalie: “I’m just having fun.”

Alex Miranda: “It doesn’t really matter what it is, right?”

Natale: “No, it’s just a way to interact with your environment, your community. It’s been a really nice addition to Lincoln Road.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, show me what you got. Go. Is it going to top the charts? Are you hitting Billboard?”

Natalie: “Of course. So, I just, you know, feel the mood, play the instrument.”

Alex Miranda: “Who’s going to be put on the remix?”

Natalie: “I don’t know, I’m a solo artist.”

And little Sarah could be a Mozart in the making.

Lydia: “She’s having a great time. She wanted to come back. We came here yesterday, so she wanted to come back today.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, so this is your second time?”

Lydia: “Yes, it’s the second time. Yes.”

Yolanda flew in from Peru and stopped in on an afternoon stroll.

Alex Miranda: “Are you having fun?”

Yolanda: “Oh, yes. Beautiful fun. I remember when I was little, I had a piano lesson.”

Well, she’s still got it.

[Yolanda plays the instruments.]

Alex Miranda: “That sounds amazing!”

Yolanda: “Thank you!”

Alex Miranda: “That sounds super good!”

Yolanda: “Thank you! Thank you!”

I thanked these police officers for a whole new service.

[The officers play the instruments.]

Officer: I actually enjoy this a lot. I think it’s fun and a good de-stresser, especially for this type of line of work. So I think it’s a great idea that they have this here.”

And you can always sing on a pretend microphone.

Song: “I set the tone, it’s my design. And it’s stuck in your mind. Legacy is undebated.”

Come have your own musical moment on Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue.

Lyle Stern: “It’s all free. There’s no charge. It’s part of the Lincoln Road experience. It’s part of the Miami Beach cultural experience. We’re thrilled to be able to provide it.”

Lyle also said they plan to use that space for musical events in the future.

