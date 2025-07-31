Want to beat the heat? No better way than with a cup of cold and creamy ice cream. And Lily’s Handmade Ice Cream, which the Sun Sentinel crowned as best in South Florida, is opening a new location. Can you guess where? North Miami! So, loosen those belts, baby, because you’ll have no power over their concoctions.

Lily’s Handmade Ice Cream says, “If you’re gonna go there, go all the way, baby.”

Ori Gilinsky: “All natural ingredients, 16% butter fat — that’s above standard, which is 12%. I gained 40 pounds from making it all, so, yeah.”

The family-run shop is famous in Delray Beach for its high-quality ingredients and signature creaminess.

Ori Gilinsky: “This is a strawberry ice cream with M&M’s and sprinkles.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s exceptional strawberries.”

Ori Gilinsky: “Thank you. We use fresh fruit in there.”

Alex Miranda: “I was going to say that tastes like fresh fruit.”

Ori Gilinsky: “Not frozen, ever.”

But sweet news, North Miami: They’re opening near you.

Ori Gilinsky: “Fifties vibes, you know, people love it. We have 12 classic flavors. That’s our Belgian chocolate, so we import it from Belgium, we melt the chocolate, the cocoa powder and the sugar. So we kind of take it to the next level level here.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, that’s getting us that good scoop.”

Ori Gilinsky: “The cookies and cream. So, a lot of people think it’s chocolate ice cream, but it’s not. We mix a lot of Oreos in the base.”

Alex: “So then, what’s inside? Ground-up Oreos?”

Ori Gilinsky: “Ground-up Oreos and more ground Oreos as chunks.”

Ori Gilinsky: “Mint chip — also, that’s my personal favorite ice cream — cake batter ice cream with rainbow sprinkles, cookie dough and brownies.

Alex Miranda: “They keep getting better and better as we go down.”

Ori Gilinsky: “And then, we rotate four every month. We have ‘Max’s Eating.'”

Alex Miranda: “So now you got the Belgian chocolate like a little before, and you added what? Marshmallow?”

Ori Gilinsky: “Marshmallow swirls, caramel swirls and waffle cone pieces.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s my favorite one so far. OK.”

OK, so I’ll mix that with the Berry Summer Smash.

Alex Miranda: “But it’s not done yet, because we have to do toppings. And like I told Ori, I eat like a 2-year-old. Let’s start with some gummy bears, and we’ll do some gummy worms, too. These are Reese’s pieces. Pick that up. You can’t have ice cream without sprinkles, right?

Employee: “So, chocolate or rainbow?

Alex Miranda: “Both. M&M’s, too.”

Employee: “What about cookie dough?”

Alex Miranda: “If you insist.”

Alex Miranda: “Come to Lily’s Handmade Ice Cream for their grand opening August 8.”

Employee: “Wait. Alex, you cannot eat without whipped cream.”

Lily’s grand opening is Aug. 8. Go and your taste buds will thank you.

Ori Gilinsky: “The first 100 people get a free scoop of ice cream. The hundredth person gets a free scoop of ice cream for a year every day.”

Lily’s also sells vegan options. They’re located off Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 151st Street.

FOR MORE INFO:

Lily’s Handmade Ice Cream

14871 Biscayne Blvd.

North Miami, FL 33181

lilyshandmadeicecream.com

