Snowmen, candy canes and mistletoes. Those are things you probably associate with Christmas.

But this year, Santa ain’t the only one coming to town. An ancient evil vampire is ready to take a bite out of the box office!

Deco’s getting gothic with the cast of “Nosferatu.”

Lily-Rose Depp (as Ellen Hutter): “My dreams grow darker. Does evil come from within us? Or from beyond?”

Something wicked this way comes.

Sink your teeth into this: Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult are being haunted and hunted by a terrifying vampire in “Nosferatu.”

Willem Dafoe (as Prof. Albin Eberhart von Franz): “Its desire is to consume all life on earth.”

The film is a remake of the 1922 horror classic of the same name.

But it’s not just a redo. The cast said this version of “Nosferatu” is…

Nicholas Hoult: “Hypnotic?”

Lily-Rose Depp: “Yeah, hypnotic is good. I would say…Oooh.”

Nicholas Hoult: “Tense? Terrifying?”

Lily-Rose Depp: “Terrifying is just too easy.”

Nicholas Hoult: “Entrancing?”

Lily-Rose Depp: “Entrancing is good.”

Nicholas Hoult: “Is that a word?”

Lily-Rose Depp: “I think it is.”

Or, as director Robert Eggers puts it.

Robert Eggers: “Scary, gothic, romance. I needed to tell the story through the eyes of the female protagonist, through Lily-Rose Depp’s character.”

The romance part is two-fold. There’s Lily and Nicholas’ husband and wife duo. But there’s also the sinister Count Orlok’s undying obsession with her.

Lily-Rose Depp: “It really does feel like a true nightmare come to life in a way.”

Nightmare is putting it lightly. But it’s that sort of dark and unknown element that really drew Willem Dafoe to play a scientist in the movie.

Willem Dafoe: “I’m interested in the unseen. I’m interested in you know, what’s beyond this world, what came before this world that we know.”

These characters go through the wringer, which begs the question: How does the cast unwind and relax after shooting those super tense scenes?

Lily-Rose Depp: “I like to cook. That’s like a big stress reliever for me. Get home, chop some onions.”

Nicholas Hoult: “Chop some onions?! To decompress?”

Lily-Rose Depp: “Yeah, make a little stew.”

Nicholas Hoult: I’d have an Epsom salt bath. Not be like, I’m gonna chop some onions.”

Willem Dafoe (as Prof. Albin Eberhart von Franz): “We are here encountering the undead plague carrier. ‘Nosferatu.'”

