In French, “la vie” means “the life.” In South Florida, LaVie is one of the leading lights of the local music scene.

Deco sat down with the songstress to talk about her upcoming gig and find out what’s up in the life of LaVie.

LaVie is one of the queens of the SoFlo music scene. She’s put in her time to earn that title.

LaVie: “My whole life in South Florida, I’ve been doing music and entertaining our Floridians.”

She’s probably best known for her song “Queen.” It’s a message to men to treat her right — either be serious or be gone.

The song gave her a chance to show off her island influences.

LaVie: “I felt like I wanted to incorporate my Caribbean background into my music, and I decided to just go with a little bit of reggae and sprinkle some Creole in there.”

She’s grateful for all the different musical styles she heard growing up down here.

LaVie: “I would say South Florida has inspired me, because it has made me feel welcome, to just bring what I bring to the table, which is the different types of genres.”

The genre that’s closest to her heart? That would be jazz. She’s been a jazzer for a long time.

LaVie: “Jazz has been number one for me, I would say, since about middle school. My middle school chorus teacher brought some very, very beautiful music for us to present, and one of them was a jazz tune.”

LaVie picked Deco Drive to make a big career announcement.

LaVie: “I’ve been doing R&B and, you know, I did a little bit of this, and a little bit of that. However, moving forward — I don’t know, I guess this is the first time I’m saying it, like, to everyone — I am going to focus on jazz.”

Her fans don’t need to worry. All of LaVie’s musical styles will be on display when she hits the stage in Pompano Beach this weekend.

LaVie: “When people come to experience a LaVie show, they will get, the full experience”

LaVie is headlining this Friday’s “Live and Local” concert series at the Ali Cultural Arts Center in Pompano Beach.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

LaVie at the Live and Local Concert Series

Friday, July 21, 7 p.m.

Ali Cultural Arts Center

353 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

pompanobeacharts.org/events/live-and-local





