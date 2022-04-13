Liam Neeson is kicking more butt. Surprised? In a new action thriller, this time he’s an expert assassin, but when his memory starts to go, so do his chances at making it out alive.

I interviewed the professional badass, but I didn’t forget ask him about how he wants to be remembered.

A good memory helps with, like, finding your keys or fighting dangerous criminal organizations, you know — that kinda stuff.

In the new action-thriller “Memory,” Neeson plays Alex Lewis, an expert assassin who refuses to complete a job.

And, twisted as it may be…

Alex Miranda: “He portrays something that you don’t see very often in film, which is that bad guys can have their own morals too.”

Liam Neeson: “I think he’s facing death and wants to redeem himself in some way. Suffering from early onset Alzheimer’s, so things that would have been black and white morally, emotionally, suddenly become definite shades of grey.”

But when FBI agents and Mexican intelligence investigate, the trail of bodies leads closer to him.

Liam Neeson: “He uncovers a child prostitution ring that he wants to make right.”

In his own way, of course, but that makes Alex a target, and with severe memory loss, it’s hard for him to tell who he can really trust.

Before I forget, the tagline of the movie is …

So — I’m sorry — but I had to ask…

Alex Miranda: “Not to be a little morbid, um, Liam, but what is it that you want to be remembered by? Is there still anything else that you want to do?”

Liam Neeson: “I don’t want to play King Lear. I don’t want to be Hamlet. I don’t want to climb Mount Everest. I’ve done 100 films in this extraordinary profession.”

Satisfied, is a good word but…

Liam Neeson: “I don’t like the word happiness. I don’t believe in happiness. Contentment is achievable. I’m there at the moment. I’m lucky, as they say and very blessed. I’m enjoying, so hopefully that will continue until I… [makes a dead face].”

