Marvel has pumped out superhero film after superhero film, and if you thought that they were done, you were very mistaken. Now the MCU has a new movie with three women leading the charge, so we caught up with “The Marvels” and “Ms. Marvel” actress Iman Vellani to talk about her time with the veteran Marvel stars.

Kamala Khan made her debut on Disney plus’ show “Ms. Marvel.” Now actress Iman Vellani is bringing her to the big screen in “The Marvels.”

Iman Vellani: “I’ve learned so much from Brie and Teyonah working with them on and off screen. Sam Jackson, like, there was a lot of very, very sweet moments on set, everyone was very protective over each other.”

Iman says Kamala has grown since fans last saw her.

Iman Vellani: “She’s leveled up since the TV show. We got to do a lot of cool parkour stuff. She’s like jumping off the walls, creating different shapes with her hard light. This girl is advanced. Then, to have like this handcuff moment where they’re all switching powers, it creates these amazing fight scenes, and it’s so well choreographed, so well-directed, It’s like, honestly, one of my favorite fight scenes in the entire MCU.”

And, along with all the cool fight scenes, fans will definitely get a sense of nostalgia.

Iman Vellani: “It genuinely feels like one of those ’80s superhero movies that are, like, so earnest, and it makes you feel like you’re reading a comic book when you’re watching this film.”

“The Marvels” is now playing in theaters.

