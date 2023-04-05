It’s always five o’clock somewhere. Even if that somewhere is sometimes inside your own mind. They don’t serve happy hour in there, so it’s a good thing we found a SoFlo restaurant that’s dishing out deals five days a week.

Ciara has the right idea and at Level 6 rooftop in Coconut Grove, it’s super easy to level up on the flavors. And the savings.

Chris Tierney: “The whole idea behind Level 6 restaurant is to have your traditional Spanish tapas with a little bit of Miami flair.”

Tapas are meant to be shared.

Chris Tierney: “The whole idea is to come and order a whole bunch of things with a group of friends.”

This place is making it easy to take a big bite out of the menu, thanks to their new happy hour.

Chris Tierney: “We’re doing happy hour from Sunday to Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.”

Chris Tierney: “We’re offering 50% off all our signature cocktails as well as 50% off on some of our signature tapas.”

There’s nothing fishy about this deal but oysters are included in the promo. So are Level 6’s cod croquettes.

Chris Tierney: “We do a croquette that is just a salt cod base, breaded and deep fried, and served with a gribiche sauce.”

Ashley Gordon: “Extremely delicious. It was my first time having them with fish inside, and I thought that was so good.”

Looking for a super traditional Spanish dish? You can’t go wrong with the pan con tomate.

Chris Tierney: “We serve it on our sourdough with some grated tomato, olive oil. The pan con tomate is a very simple dish but it’s very delicious.”

When it comes to sharing, charcuterie boards reign supreme, and this one is only $13 during happy hour. Now that’s what I call a deal.

Chris Tierney: “Our charcuterie board, we offer three different kinds of Iberico.”

Chris Tierney: “We serve it with some pickled green beans and then a creme fraiche and then a side of sourdough.”

Nothing says happy hour like a drink or two and level 6 has some fun options, like the color-changing forbidden fruit sangria and their signature harissa Marissa.”

Chris Tierney: “It’s a play on a spicy margarita with a half tequila, half mezcal base.”

Ashley Gordon: “I really enjoyed it. I’ll probably have another one or two.”

Additonal video courtesy of Rusana.

