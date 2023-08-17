Miami is a huge melting pot of people with all different backgrounds and cultures. And food, please don’t forget food.

Alex Miranda joins us to tell all about a new restaurant that’s getting real about Middle Eastern food.

I live pretty close to this next restaurant, so if y’all are watching, I’ll see you after work.

This Levantine hot spot has brought the Middle East to Coral Gables … so, say it with me: habibi, come to Levant!

When it comes to Iraqi cuisine and other Middle Eastern foods, Levant in Coral Gables will impress.

Mohammed Ahmed: “We’re creating something that’s a little bit different, that’s unseen in Miami.”

Fed up with the lack of traditional Iraqi dishes from back home, this family-owned business knew they had to step in and take charge.

Mohammed Ahmed: “Every time I go to a place, I eat kibbeh, I eat manaqish, I eat lamb, and I’m like, ‘That’s not how my grandmother makes it.’ To me, I wanted a place to create that’s unapologetic about our flavor. We are as traditional to the recipe as possible, but with a modern flair.”

Their tradition is exactly what sets Levant apart from the rest.

Mohammed Ahmed: “All our food back home starts by courses. It’s not just get a big plate and you’re full. We’ll always start you with a little appetizer, part of our dip collection.”

And first up: grape leaves. Stuffed with rice, fresh dill, olive oil and pomegranate molasses. Try finding that somewhere else.

Next, moving on from the appetizers, you have to try the Grandma veggie pot, a meal that’s slowly cooked in a clay pot and then brought directly to your table, where you need to flip it over before you can enjoy.

Mohammed Ahmed: “It’s one of our house specialties. It brings in the veggies as the star of the dish, and it is an absolute delight.”

Levant’s bar is whipping up some Middle Eastern-style cocktails, too.

Bryan: “A buddy of mine told me about the Lavender Fields, and I had to come in and try it. And you know what? I wasn’t let down; it was delicious.”

A mezcal-based cocktail with topped with lavender, lime triple sec and Fee Foam, and it tastes just as good as it looks.

Other favorites include the Lebanon martini and the grand presentation of the Habibi Come to Dubai.

But food and drinks are just half the fun. Some nights, the restaurant also offers live musical entertainment.

Javier Rodriguez: “I love this place. I’m a big fan of the space; I think it’s beautiful, and the vibe is amazing. I just think it hits different than other Gables restaurants.”

Mohammed Ahmed: “I want you to leave my house yelling and screaming to all of your friends, telling them you have to come and eat at this restaurant.”

Vegetarians and vegans, Levant has plenty of options for you, which is not always the case, as you know. Be sure to make a reservation.

Levant

2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-762-2905

levantmiami.com

