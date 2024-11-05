Life couldn’t be more stressful these days. Am I right? You’re so right, we need some relaxation. Maybe meditation? Deco’s Alex Miranda is so chill, he’s asleep. Alex?

Mind travel is the only thing my brain wants to do this week. There’s something happening tomorrow, right? Oh, yeah. Taco Tuesdays. Always, I forget! Anyway, this meditation experience will really take you to another place.

Go with the flow and open your mind.

MindTravel’s floating, musical pool meditation is back in So-Flo to help you wave goodbye to stress.

Murray Hidary: “MindTravel is an expansive experience that brings together music and mindfulness in nature and community.”

Murray Hidary and his piano have been all over the world. From U.S. National Parks to Antarctica and this month, they’re returning to their roots.

Murray Hidary: “I live here, in Miami Beach and so, it’s wonderful to bring it to Miami on a regular basis.”

Mindtravel has previously hosted immersive meditation experiences on the beach and in local hotels. But this time, it’s all about letting your worries float away at Murray’s home.

Murray Hidary: “You’re lying, floating weightless in a heated saltwater pool and we actually in that experience have underwater speakers that fill the water with vibration and music and you can actually feel that going through your body.”

The goal is to help you find your zen zone in a safe and nurturing environment.

Murray Hidary: “I limit it to just about 20-something people, so we can have a very dialed-in and intimate experience. Everyone has a float, which is like a pool noodle, and that enables everyone to be completely weightless.”

Murray guides the experience using his voice and his piano.

Murray Hidary: “The whole water is vibrating with the music. It’s like being in another planet under there, it’s really quite remarkable.”

So all you have to do is close your eyes, follow along, and let go because, at its core, this event is about creating connections.

Murray Hidary: “It’s connecting to nature. It’s connecting to one’s self and connecting to others. So on all those levels, when we find deeper connection, we can find healing and we can find a real expansion of our own human experience.”

Mind Travel’s floating pool meditation sessions are happening Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and next Monday.

