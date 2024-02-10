The cutest players in the game are gearing up to hit the field this weekend, but we’re not talking about Taylor Swift’s boo, Travis Kelce, or his pal Patrick Mahomes. No, these top dogs are a lot fluffier!

The annual Puppy Bowl is going down on Sunday, and Miami-Dade Animal Services is throwing the ultimate ruff party.

Announcer: “Twenty years ago, we made history. And on February 11th, we do it again. The Puppy Bowl! Oh, my goodness. Look at you! And you! Bring me more!”

Dan Schachner: “Let the Puppy Bowl begin!”

It’s their paw-ty, and they can play if they want to! Yes, yes you can!

Dan Schachner: “We have two-time champ Team Fluff, led by defensive genius, Coach Shanahound. And a hungry Team Ruff, commandeered by longtime coach, Nick Fur-ianni.”

Everyone tuning into Discovery and Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl is already a winner, because there’s enough tail-wagging cuteness to go around.

Dan Schachner: “Every year we grow bigger and bigger. For our 20th anniversary, we’re the puppiest Puppy Bowl ever. We have puppy coaches. We have puppy cheerleaders. We have 73 shelters participating this year.”

Speaking of participating shelters, you can’t buy happiness, but you sure can adopt it, at Miami-Dade County Animal Services in Doral.

Annette Jose, Miami-Dade Animal Services: “We submit many pictures to Puppy Bowl, and they select the cutest, best behaved dog and, of course, the best player of the team, to represent Miami-Dade County.”

She’s talking about their VIP — that stands for “very important pup,” by the way — Payton, who played on Team Fluff!

Annette Jose: “We’re so proud of our Puppy Bowl star. We’re big football fans here in Miami.”

Payton (translation of): “Look, I’m retired now. You gotta leave the game while you’re still on top, you know? But I got some pals here who are going to show you the ropes.”

Look at these little guys go!

These fur-tastic friends are all hoping to get a new leash on life at the shelter’s big tailgate watch party, which also doubles as an adoption event.

Annette Jose: “Payton wants you to come and meet all his puppy friends and all our shelter dogs that are waiting to go home.”

Now that is some puppy love!

Payton already found his fur-ever home, but all those other puppies you just saw, and a bunch of other great doggies, will be up for adoption at Sunday’s event. The party kicks off at noon.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami-Dade Animal Services presents Puppy Bowl XX Watch Party: Celebrating Miami’s star puppies

Sunday, Feb. 11, noon – 4 p.m.

Pet Adoption and Protection Center

3599 NW 79th Ave.

Doral, FL 33122

miamidade.gov/global/release.page

