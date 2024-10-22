Psychics get a bad rap sometimes. All they want to do is give you insight about your life. Well, one psychic in Miami doesn’t want to give you insight about your life; she wants to help you decide what you should eat with the help of her tarot cards.

Tarot readings are not scary. Especially when you pair it with food.

Javis Diaz, customer: “The only scary part was how spot on it was. What I wanted to pick for my food, she literally picked it out for me and I was like, ‘That’s kind of crazy’.”

Fortune-telling is getting a new life at Bar Tulio’s in Wynwood with the ‘tarot dining experience’. The foodie adventure is when you don’t choose your food; your food chooses you. This three-course feast of fate includes a mini-tarot reading.

Francesca Padron, Tarot Reader:” A reader will come to the table and give you a mini reading based on your cards. And then you can choose to either dine with destiny, or to take the reigns and choose from the pre-fix menu. So you’ll get different types of food based on whatever card you pull.”

Here’s how it works.

Francesca Padron, Tarot Reader: “I typically tell them to think of something and to ask the cards what they would like to know. You’ll choose your three cards.”

The past card represents the appetizer.

Tulio Alas, chef at Bar Tulio’s: “Some things that you can get are ceviche rojo, chips and salsa, and guacamole.”

The main course is for the present moment.

Tulio Alas: “Or you have the choices of portobello taco, fish taco, steak burrito, and enchiladas Rojas; people love it because of the sauce. Sauce takes about an hour to make.”

And the future is looking sweet for desserts.

Tulio Alas: “Also some dessert, churros, flan, and tres leches.”

Spirits are high with their special smoked margarita made with ghost tequila.

Francesca Padron, tarot reader: “The rebirth is an espresso martini, and the startini is a passion fruit martini. There’s going to be a spooky film in the background; we’re also going to have soulful sounds by Lucian White to set the mood.”

Lucian White, DJ/musical artist: “I like to really structure like a soundscape for everything to kind of flow together between the food, the people, the decorum, and capture something special in that moment, specifically branded for the evening.”

A chill night best served with magical vibes.

Francesca Padron: This is for foodies, people that are into tarot, couples, or a girls night, to just get away from the Halloween crowds and just have a unique dining experience to celebrate the magic of Halloween.

Taylor Brown, customer: “This is the perfect date night. I mean, you have a beautiful reading. My man and I are very spiritual, so I think this really called to us.”

You can eat and sip your heart out this Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. at Bar Tulio’s.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bar Tulio’s

2839 NW 1st Ave

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 874-0026

https://bartulios.com/

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.