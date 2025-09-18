A star-studded action thriller with a side of comedy and sexiness? Sign us up … for “One Battle After Another.”

That’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s new movie, bursting with awards show buzz … and Leo is so excited to tell you all about it, he flew Deco’s Alex Miranda all the way out to Hollywood.

“One Battle After Another” does not let up from the minute it starts, so, if you like being glued to the movie screen while holding on to the edge of your seat, watch this.

Leonardo DiCaprio is a washed-up revolutionary-turned-paranoid stoner in “One Battle After Another.” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Alex Miranda: “Bob is saving the world one joint at a time, would you agree?”

[Benicio del Toro laughs.]

Leonardo DiCaprio: “One toke at a time.”

Leonardo DiCaprio (as Bob Ferguson): “Very important to keep your cap shunted like this, so you don’t accidentally detonate your charge.”

Bob Ferguson’s daughter goes missing after an evil enemy resurfaces 16 years later.

Leonardo DiCaprio: “I just love the fact that he created what you think is gonna be this traditional hero that’s gonna use his espionage, sort of revolutionary tactics from the past, but just continuously fails.”

Leonardo DiCaprio (as Bob Ferguson): “I don’t remember that part. Right, let’s just not nitpick over the passwords.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you struggle with passwords as well?”

Leonardo DiCaprio: “Oh, I do, absolutely. It became like a central theme of the movie.”

Leonardo DiCaprio (as Bob Ferguson): “I need to find my daughter.”

Man on the phone: “Well, then, call us back when you have the time.”

Alex Miranda: “He showed us the beauty of fatherhood, in a way, because he is a mess, respectfully, right? But he shows up for his daughter where it counts.”

Leonardo DiCaprio: “Where it counts.”

Leonardo DiCaprio (as Bob Ferguson): “Say it, baby.”

Chase Infiniti (as Willa): “Love you, Bob.”

Leonardo DiCaprio: “That’s why I love the opening sequence. It’s a day in the life of a father trying to relate to his daughter, not understanding her generation, and it almost becomes an argument — him being overprotective, her thinking her dad is paranoid. ‘Dad, you don’t understand me.'”

Where’s Willa’s mom, you ask? The multi-talented Teyana Taylor plays the problematic but fabulous Perfidia.

Teyana Taylor: “The hair is hair-ing.”

Alex Miranda: “Is it hair-ing?”

Teyana Taylor: “Yes!”

Alex Miranda: “Are we recording? Let’s make sure we get that.”

Teyana Taylor: “Yes, the hair is hair-ing.”

Regina Hall: “It’s fresh.”

Back to the movie.

Alex Miranda: “Tell me how you approached that character.”

Teyana Taylor: “[Paul] wanted that raw [quality], you know, and that’s what I wanted to bring. She was in survival mode. She did a lot of things that we don’t agree with, but one thing we all can agree on is that she’s a badass, and that’s what I loved. I loved that she was a badass, unapologetically, and with Perfidia, it’s like, even at her lowest, nobody can change that. So, even if that means, ‘I’m leaving all y’all.'”

But Regina Hall’s Deandra, an ally to Perfidia, steps up for Willa.

Alex Miranda: “Many of us, if we’re lucky at least, have a Deandra in our lives. That grounding force that, you know, that you can trust.”

Regina Hall: “For me, it was my mother, but my mom passed away, and I have to say since then, I have had my aunt show up and be so grounding and comforting. And when someone knows what you’re going through, their love pours into you, and then there’s a pain that they walk with, too.”

And Bob’s secret weapon, Benicio del Toro.

Leonardo DiCaprio: “Boom, he finds the only person he can that can help him out in Sensei Carlos.”

Leonardo DiCaprio (as Bob Ferguson): “You know where I can get a gun?!”

Alex Miranda: “By the time we get to you, the energy is absolutely frantic. What was the wildest moment on set, and was it throwing Leonardo DiCaprio out of a moving car?”

Benicio del Toro: “Well, yeah, just having Leo hanging from the window, going 40 miles an hour a couple times. We slowed it down eventually. That was a little, like, nerve-racking.”

Alex Miranda: “I bet, yeah. You don’t want to rough him up too much.”

Benicio del Toro: “No, no. Leo is the diamond of the film, but every now and then, he would look at me, and I said, ‘No, no, I’m here.'”

Alex Miranda: ‘Don’t screw this up.'”

“One Battle After Another” hits theater next week, Thursday, Sept. 25, in most theaters, and on Friday, Sept. 26, everywhere, including IMAX screens.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.